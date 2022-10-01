The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Saturday with a total of 10 game sbeing played across the Hawaiian Islands.

Among the notable matchups saw the nine time defending ILH champions of Saint Louis take down ILH foe Kamehameha-Kapalama in a convincing 30-7 win.

Below are other scores from Saturday:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1:



KAMEHAMEHA-HAWAI’I def. HPA , 41-0

KAISER def. KALAHEO, 46-12

WAIALUA def. MCKINLEY, 42-7

NANAKULI def. KAIMUKI, 42-20

CAMPBELL def. KAPOLEI, 38-19

DAMIEN def. SAINT LOUIS II, 25-22

SAINT LOUIS def. KAMEHAMEHAm, 30-7

MAUI def. BALDWIN, 43-0

KAPA’A def. WAIMEA, 24-6

HONOKA’A def. KA’U, 58-6

‘IOLANI def. KAMEHAMEHA II, 37-0