The sixth week of high school football action in Hawaii kicked off on Friday with games across the state.

Scores from Nov. 19 are below:

No. 7 ‘Iolani 40, Roosevelt 7

No. 11 Kaiser 38, Nanakuli 32

No. 12 Konawaena 42, Kealakehe 13

Pearl City 27, Kaimuki 0

Waianae 12, Kapolei 3

Leilehua 9, Farrington 6

Hilo 45, Keeau 6