HIDOE teams begin official football practices after six-week hiatus

After the high school football season in Hawaii was delayed by six weeks in August, teams across the state were back in action on Friday.

It was back on Aug. 4 that the DOE passed down a vaccination mandate to student-athletes and athletic staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday marked the start of the 10-day heat acclimation period and six weeks since the DOE’s mandate, which gave the unvaccinated six weeks to reach full vaccination status.

After the 10-day heat acclimation period, DOE games are scheduled to begin on Oct. 15.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the kids and our coaches,” Roosevelt coach Kui Kahooilihala told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “This postponement, we were just about to start, but this postponement made our kids closer. Kids have been working out. Our seniors, actually, took the younger guys and did some things with them.”

“We just did some player run practices. We did some 7-on-7 and no pads or anything like that,” star linebacker/defensive end Kaeo Akana said. “Bringing them together as one was what we were really trying to do. Sure everyone is excited to get back and the guys are happy to be together again. Just excited to get back at it.”