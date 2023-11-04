The HHSAA has unveiled its brackets for the upcoming Division I, II and Open Division state tournaments.

OIA Open champion Mililani, fresh off its stunning win over Kahuku, is the top seed. The Trojans will play Campbell in the first semifinal on Nov. 17.

In the other semifinal, ILH champion Punahou will face Kahuku.

For the first time, the HHSAA Open Division championship game will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex at the University of Hawaii on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Defending champion Konawaena is the top seed in the Division I tournament, which culminates with the championship game on Nov. 25 at Mililani.

The Division II tournament is headlined by another defending state champion in Waimea. The Menehunes are the top seed in the tournament, which precedes the HHSAA Division I championship game.