HHSAA to hold modified calendar for 2021-2022

The HHSAA has voted unanimously in favor of a modified calendar following the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for student-athletes announced last week.

If all goes as planned, the heat acclimation period will begin on Sept. 24, giving student-athletes and others involved the necessary time to get multiple vaccine doses if necessary.

For the time being before Sept. 24, leagues will be allowed to govern themselves.

The modified HHSAA championship calendar includes championships in the fall potentially pushed back as far as Jan. 8 for football.

“It is a testament to our members to be able to agree to a calendar on such short notice,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said in a press released. “Furthermore, this calendar preserves league and state championships, which gives student-athletes something that has been missing since February 2020. It shows the Department of Education, Department of Health, and our state and county leaders that there is a plan in place once all schools can resume on September 24th.”

The HHSAA is comprised of the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF), Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH), Kauai Interscholastic Federation (KIF), Maui Interscholastic League (MIL), and the Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA). Of the HHSAA leagues, only the ILH is not under DOE guidance.