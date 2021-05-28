HHSAA targeting August for high school football games to return with camps opening in July

Many Hawai’i sports fans have all eyes on the upcoming high school football season. The HHSAA is hoping to return to it’s traditional sports calendar next school year. That would mean football training camp would return in mid-July with games beginning in August. Those dates hinge on the approval from the Governor and the Department of Health.

HHSAA is targeting a traditional sports calendar, but that hinges on Department of Health approval. If approved football games will return early August, camps opening mid-July, according to Executive Director Chris Chun. #Cover2 @HHSAAsports



📝👉🏽https://t.co/HCJXA1KQD4 pic.twitter.com/0ai5fS1PD0 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) May 29, 2021

“I’ve been talking with Lt Governor Green. He’s put me in contact and he’s been in contact with his team. We’re going to work with the Department of Health,” HHSAA Executive Director, Chris Chun, told KHON2’s Rob DeMello, “They have our dates. They know what we need by when we need it. He gave us his go-ahead but he needs to get the approval from the Governor and the Department of Health.”

If the HHSAA can get approval from the State, then it will move forward it producing it’s scheduled for football, as well as, all other sports. Executive Director Chun says most league schedules will be ironed out at the Athletics Directors meetings later this summer.

“Our schedule is always set at that athletic director conference, so in a couple weeks we will have the schedule set. The tentative date assuming all the facilities are available, probably in two weeks with the deadline set. The Lt Governor and the Department of Health know that we’re targeting a mid-July start, so we’ll need approval before then so kids can start working out and get approval to go back on campuses in the summer.”

If calendar is green lit by the Department of Health and by the ADs at their conference in June, then July 15th would be the day players could return to the field.