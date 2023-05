Championship matchups for both of Friday’s HHSAA title games are set.

Top-seeded Campbell will play Kamehameha in the Division I championship game, while Waimea will take on Pac-Five in the D-II title game.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Division II game begins at 4 p.m., while the Division I championship game begins at 7.

Both games will take place at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.