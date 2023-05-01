For the first time since 2018, all four HHSAA baseball and softball tournaments will be held on Oahu.

The Division I and II softball tournaments, as well as the Division I baseball tournament, will be held from Tuesday to Friday, weather permitting. Meanwhile, the state Division II baseball tournament runs from Wednesday to Friday.

Kamehameha’s baseball and softball teams are the top seeds in both Division I tournament. A title for both schools would mark the first time KSK has won both diamond sport state championships in program history.

All four brackets are below: