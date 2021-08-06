HHSAA holds Friday meeting with member leagues with Sept. 24 target return date still intact

The HHSAA, along with its five member leagues, held a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss a return to high school sports after the Hawaii DOE announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for student-athletes on Wednesday.

Friday was previously scheduled to be opening weekend for the 2021 prep football season in Hawaii, but after games were canceled due to positive COVID cases among teams, as well as the state’s continuing rise in new cases in general, the DOE announced a moratorium for high school sports on Wednesday.

Friday afternoon was the first time the HHSAA was able to meet with its leagues since Wednesday’s announcement. The goal remains the same: A Sept. 24 return. After a 10-day heat acclimation period, games will begin towards the middle of October.

“It was really good. We wanted to make sure we’re all unified, we’re all on the same page and we’re all committed to helping these student-athletes knowing what they’re gonna need to do to get back on the field on Sept. 24, I wanted to make sure that the leagues all agreed, as tough as it may be, to come up with a schedule to ensure that we have league championships and state tournaments that they’ll have to look forward to,” HHSAA executive director Chris Chun said. “Pretty much we threw that out there and every league was willing to work on it. They understand the sacrifices that the families have made, how important it is to the student-athletes, and they want to be sure that when they come back, that there will be league championships and state tournaments for them to look forward to.”

The BIIF, MIL and KIF, which are all on neighbor islands, have a blend of public and private schools. Meanwhile, the OIA and ILH, which are located on Oahu, exclusively consist of public and private schools, respectively.

Because of the delay caused by the DOE’s high school sports moratorium, Chun says it is likely that the fall and winter sports seasons will overlap, with the winter sports season potentially being shortened due to how late fall sports will end this year.

“Coming on an agreement to do one thing is the easy part. Figuring out a schedule that’s gonna work for everyone is difficult, but we have some time to do that. We don’t know if the Department of Education is gonna change their stance and allow practices for KIF schools because their positivity rates are low,” Chun said. “We’re just gonna have to be flexible in the way we come up with schedules. The other thing we talked about is the private schools. I know some leagues, the private schools are gonna say, ‘We’ll wait for the private schools.’ Other leagues, they might be able to run practices or play games.

“The more so that schools and teams are able to resume practices or hold competitions, the better for everyone involved. It’ll show everyone that sports can be done in this kind of climate If, say, the ILH chooses to run practices and games and they’re successful and they don’t have cases and that kind of thing, then it’s just evidence to the Department of Education, more evidence to our state leaders that, hey, this can be done.”