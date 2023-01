The HHSAA girls soccer tournament is set to begin on Monday, with 12 teams competing for a state title.

Eight teams will take the pitch on Monday’s first round, with the four winners advancing to the quarterfinals on Thursday against the top four teams.

ILH champion Kamehameha is the top seed, followed by No. 2 Mililani, No. 3 Waiakea and No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui.

