The HHSAA football tournament continued on Saturday with a pair of Division II games.

In the first matchup, Waimea routed Kaiser 48-7 behind Aukai Emayo’s three touchdowns on 230 rushing yards and 26 carries.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Waimea advances to the Division II semifinals, where it will take on Honokaa on Nov. 19.

In the other first-round matchup, OIA Division II champion Nanakuli handled Pac-Five 38-6. The Golden Hawks will face King Kekaulike on the road next Saturday with a spot in the Division II state championship on the line.

The HHSAA Division I tournament got underway on Friday, while the Open Division tournament kicks off next week.