HHSAA Division II football semifinals kickoff Wednesday featuring four teams from across the islands

On Wednesday, Farrington High School’s Skippa Diaz Stadium is set to host the final four teams in Hawaii’s Division II title race.

The first semifinal in Kalihi will be a battle of unbeatens as BIIF champions and #4 seeded Hawai’i Prep will take on Kapa’a, the KIF champions and the #1 seed in this year’s Div. II tournament.

HPA clinched their spot in the state tourney after kicker Mason Hunt’s walk-off 36-yard field goal in the BIIF title game against Kamehameha-Hawai’i, securing the Ka Makani’s first Big Island title since 2010.

As for top-seeded Kapa’a, the champions from Kaua’i are aiming to return to their fifth Div. II championship game in six seasons under first year head coach Michael Tresler. The Warriors enter Wednesday’s semifinal game having only played two opponents this season: Waimea and Kaua’i, outscoring the pair 189-24 in six games.

In the second semifinal matchup, the MIL champions and #3 seed Kamehameha-Maui will face Kaiser, the #2 seed in the tourney and the champions from the OIA.

Wednesday’s semifinal game will mark KS-Maui’s second state appearance in school history, and the team’s first since 2005. The Warriors enter the tournament with a 4-2 record led by quarterback Makana Kamaka-Brayce who led the MIL with 1,337 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

Kaiser, the only school that will not have to travel from a neighbor-island this week, is entering the state semifinal after a dominating 52-17 victory over Radford in last Friday’s OIA title game. The Cougars are the only program in this year’s bracket to have claimed the koa trophy in its history, winning the 2013 Div. II title with head coach Rich Miano and also the 1979 O’ahu Prep Bowl with now Saint Louis head coach Ron Lee.

This season, the Cougars are 9-0 led by quarterback Easton Yoshino who leads the Div. II with 2,285 passing yards and 26 TD passes on the year.

The HHSAA Division II semifinals from Farrington High School will be televised on Spectrum OC16 starting with HPA versus Kapa’a at 3:00 p.m. followed by KS-Maui versus Kaiser at 7:00 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to a special Wednesday night edition of Cover2 previewing the state championship slate at 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.