The HHSAA Division I and Division II football semifinals were completed on Saturday, setting the stage for next week’s state championship games.

Division I:

Waipahu narrowly defeated Farrington 21-20 in the first semifinal, while Konawaena won the other semifinal 37-19 over Kapaa. The Division I final will be a rematch of the 2022 Division I championship game.

Division II:

Waimea edged Roosevelt 13-10 at Hanapepe Stadium, while Kamehameha-Maui comfortably defeated Pac-Five 31-10 in the other semifinal.

The HHSAA Division II championship game will take place next Saturday at Mililani at 4 p.m. The Division I game follows at 7 p.m.