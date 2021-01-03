HHSAA cancels March state championships

The HHSAA has canceled its March state championships, according to a Saturday release.

Air riflery, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, outrigger canoe paddling, soccer, swimming and diving, and wrestling are the affected sports.

The HHSAA still hopes to hold state championships as late as May with sports including baseball, football, golf, judo, softball tennis, track and field, water polo and volleyball.

“Our intent for cancelling the first set of state tournaments was to allow our member schools the opportunity to participate in a longer league season, rather than a truncated one with regional and state tournament play for only a limited number of schools,” HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun said in a news release. “Although the state tournaments are cancelled, leagues are not restricted in conducting their seasons if it is deemed safe to do so. We will continue to work with the Department of Health and government officials for the possibility to hold state tournaments for the remaining sports in late May.”