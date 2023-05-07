The HHSAA spring calendar rolls on with the boys volleyball Division I and II state championships.

Division I competition begins on Monday with four first round games. From there, the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match will be played on consecutive days on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Eight teams are in the Division II tournament, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The Division II championship match will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, while the Division I championship will follow at 7 p.m. Both matches will take place at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii.

The Division I bracket can be seen here, while the Division II bracket is available at this link.