HHSAA announces state tournament dates for 2021-22 headlined by football championship games scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend

Nearly 20 months since the 2019 state title games, a date can be circled on the calendar as the Hawaii High School Athletic Association officially announced the state tournament schedule headlined by football.

The announcement came with the rundown of the entire targeted calendar for state tournaments in 2021-22 starting with girls volleyball in late October, followed by air riflery, cross country, bowling, and cheerleading with the fall schedule ending with the three week long football tournament ending on Thanksgiving weekend.

Although some hurdles must still be cleared with government officials and the department of health from now until the start of the season to guarantee the first football season in two years for the state of Hawaii, having dates to circle on the calendar makes for a major milestone according to HHSAA executive director Chris Chun.

“After going through last year and all the postponements to ultimately cancellations, it just kind of tugs at you and to have a goal I guess, something to strive for like end dates or possible beginning dates or ultimately stay final dates, it’s huge. It gives you a goal to work for,” Chun told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Same thing for what these student athletes are working for. I know they practiced for a reason, they put in all the time and energy and just to have a target date that’s actually realistic this year is something that’s huge and probably drives them as well.”

For a complete look at the entire state tournament schedule, which includes venue information, visit the official HHSAA website at sportshigh.com

Training camps for the 2021 football season is anticipated to get underway next month with games starting in early August.

FALL STATE TOURNAMENTS

Girls Volleyball – D-I Oct. 25, 28 – 30 (Mon., Thu. – Sat.)

Girls Volleyball – D-II Oct. 27 – 30 (Wed. – Sat.)

Air Riflery Oct. 26 (Tue.)

Cross Country Oct. 29 (Sat.)

Bowling Oct. 28 – 29 (Thurs. – Fri.)

Cheerleading Nov. 6 (Sat.)

Football – D-I Open Semifinals: Nov. 19/20 (Fri./Sat.)

Championship: Nov. 26/27 (Fri./Sat)

Football – D-I First Round: Nov. 12/13 (Fri./Sat.)

Semifinals: Nov. 19/20 (Fri./Sat.)

Championship: Nov. 26/27 (Fri/Sat.)

Football – D-II First Round: Nov. 12/13 (Fri./Sat.)

Semifinals: Nov. 19/20 (Fri./Sat.)

Championship: Nov. 26/27 (Fri/Sat.)

WINTER STATE TOURNAMENTS

Canoe Paddling Feb 5 (Sat.)

Girls Soccer – D-I Jan. 31, Feb 3 – 5 (Mon., Thurs. – Sat.)

Girls Soccer – D-II Feb. 2 – 5 (Wed. – Sat.)

Girls Basketball – D-I Jan. 31, Feb 3 – 5 (Mon., Thurs. – Sat.)

Girls Basketball – D-II Feb. 2 – 5 (Wed. – Sat.)

Swimming & Diving Feb. 4 – 5 (Fri. – Sat.)

Boys Soccer – D-I Feb. 7, 10 – 12 (Mon., Thu. – Sat.)

Boys Soccer – D-II Feb. 10 – 12 (Thu. – Sat.)

Boys Basketball – D-I Feb. 7, 10 – 12 (Mon., Thu. – Sat.)

Boys Basketball – D-II Feb. 10 – 12 (Thu. – Sat.)

Wrestling Feb. 4 – 5 (Fri. – Sat.)

SPRING STATE TOURNAMENTS

Judo May 7 (Sat.)

Tennis May 5 – 7 (Thu. – Sat.)

Track & Field May 6 – 7 (Fri. – Sat.)

Boys Volleyball – D-I May 2, 5 – 7 (Mon., Thu. – Sat.)

Boys Volleyball – D-II May 5 – 7 (Thu. – Sat.)

Girls Water Polo May 2, 5 – 7 (Mon., Thu. – Sat.)

Girls Golf May 3 – 4 (Tues. – Wed.)

Boys Golf May 5 – 6 (Thurs. – Fri.)

Softball – D-I May 11 – 14 (Wed. – Sat.)

Softball – D-II May 11 – 14 (Wed. – Sat.)

Baseball – D-I May 11 – 14 (Wed. – Sat.)

Baseball – D-II May 12 – 14 Thur. – Sat.)