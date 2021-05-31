HHSAA announces Hall of Honor for class of 2021

The Hawaii High School Athletics Association announced its Hall of Honor for the class of 2021 on Monday.

Despite the HHSAA not holding any sanctioned competition for the 2020-2021 academic year, 12 seniors still stood out among the rest and continued an annual tradition that honors the state’s best graduating student-athletics for the impact they made in their respective sports, as well as their communities.

The 12 athletes honored are:

Teani Arakawa, King Kekaulike

Kanani Araki, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Alana Barthel, Le Jardin

Cayla Cabanban, Sacred Hearts

Alakai Gonsalves, Kapaa

Shayna Kamaka, Baldwin

Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis

Koby Moananu, Kaimuki

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Campbell

Branden Pagurayan, Kapolei

Shaye Story, Kamehameha

Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a banquet will not be held in person for the second straight year.