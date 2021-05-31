HHSAA announces Hall of Honor for class of 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HHSAA

The Hawaii High School Athletics Association announced its Hall of Honor for the class of 2021 on Monday.

Despite the HHSAA not holding any sanctioned competition for the 2020-2021 academic year, 12 seniors still stood out among the rest and continued an annual tradition that honors the state’s best graduating student-athletics for the impact they made in their respective sports, as well as their communities.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The 12 athletes honored are:
Teani Arakawa, King Kekaulike
Kanani Araki, Kamehameha-Hawaii
Alana Barthel, Le Jardin
Cayla Cabanban, Sacred Hearts
Alakai Gonsalves, Kapaa
Shayna Kamaka, Baldwin
Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis
Koby Moananu, Kaimuki
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Campbell
Branden Pagurayan, Kapolei
Shaye Story, Kamehameha
Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a banquet will not be held in person for the second straight year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories