The HHSAA announced the 12 latest names to etch their names in history with its Hall of Honor Class of 2022 on Saturday.

Every year, 12 student-athletes from Hawaii are selected to the HHSAA Hall of Honor by a panel that considers applicants based on athletic feats, academic accomplishment, community service, breadth of character and other important factors.

The class of 2022 is below:

Ailana Agbayani, ‘Iolani School (softball)

Aiva Arquette, Saint Louis School (basketball, baseball)

Kaleonahe Bukoski, Kauai High School (volleyball, soccer)

O’shen Cazimero, Kohala High School (basketball)

Erin Hikiji, Mililani High School (wrestling, judo)

Devin Kahahawai, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama (volleyball)

Jovi Lefotu, ‘Iolani School (basketball, volleyball)

Grace Monahan, University Laboratory School (swimming)

Kaliana Salazar-Harrell, Konawaena High School (basketball)

Kale Spencer, Kamehameha Schools-Maui (basketball, volleyball, football

Blaze Sumiye, Moanalua High School (wrestling, judo, football)

Teva Tafiti, Punahou School (football)

Each athlete above has also earned a $2000 stipend to be used in pursuit of education after high school.

Because of the current nature of COVID-19 in Hawaii, there will be no in-person banquet held for the third straight year.