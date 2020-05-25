HHSAA announces Hall of Honor class of 2020

Originally, the French Open Tennis Tournament was supposed to start tomorrow. Now, it's been delayed until September. The NCAA tennis championships were canceled, along with every other tournament. University of Hawaii top male player Andre Ilagan had a a great season ended early.

"I feel like we're normal students now because we don't play any sports so it sucks but at the same time it's the right thing to do," said Ilagan via Facetime.

Ilagan and the rest of the University of Hawaii men's tennis team were off to a 9-6 record before the pandemic hit, led by new head coach Joel Kusnierz.