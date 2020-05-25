HHSAA announces Hall of Honor class of 2020

The HHSAA has unveiled its Hall of Honor for the class of 2020. Every year, the HHSAA selects 12 graduating high school student-athletes that best exemplify excellence in competition, the classroom and their communities.

Below is the HHSAA Hall of Honor Class of 2020:

Nanea Estrella, Lahainaluna

Alfred Failauga, Waipahu

Chenoa Frederick, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Laakea Gonsalves, Kapaa

Christina Hicks, Punahou

Caiyle Kaupu, Konawaena

Legend Matautia, Punahou

Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani

Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha

Joshua Tihada, Lahainaluna

Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha

Roman Wilson, Saint Louis

