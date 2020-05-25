HHSAA announces Hall of Honor class of 2020

The HHSAA has unveiled its Hall of Honor for the class of 2020. Every year, the HHSAA selects 12 graduating high school student-athletes that best exemplify excellence in competition, the classroom and their communities.
Below is the HHSAA Hall of Honor Class of 2020:
Nanea Estrella, Lahainaluna
Alfred Failauga, Waipahu
Chenoa Frederick, Kamehameha-Hawaii
Laakea Gonsalves, Kapaa
Christina Hicks, Punahou
Caiyle Kaupu, Konawaena
Legend Matautia, Punahou
Elena Oglivie, ‘Iolani
Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha
Joshua Tihada, Lahainaluna
Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha
Roman Wilson, Saint Louis