The Herbig family enjoyed a remarkable weekend as brothers Nate and Nick suited up together with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick made his NFL debut, while Nate began his fifth pro season. Although Pittsburgh fell to the San Francisco 49ers, the Herbig brothers continue to be an inspiration to their home state.

The brothers, who are Kauai natives and graduates of Saint Louis, have not only made it to the pinnacle of the sport, but also remain engaged in providing opportunities and wisdom for the next generation of football players from the islands.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Earlier this month, they donated $25,000 in association with Dick’s Sporting Goods to the Lahainaluna High School football team, which was affected by deadly wildfires in August. The duo also conducted a team-wide Zoom call, offering advice and opening the floor to a Q&A session.

“I think it really comes down to dedication and what you’re willing to give,” Nick Herbig told the Lahainaluna football team. “When you have a goal set in your mind, I made it up to myself that I wasn’t going to stop until I accomplished that.”

When asked by students about his journey to the NFL, Nate Herbig shared the motivation that drives him: “That dog in me, you know what I’m saying? They can tell you how fast you are and what you are, but when the lights come on and the whistle blows, who really wants it more than me? For me, it was more so about just being the type of guy that I wanted to be.”

In addition to their donation and interaction with the Lahainaluna program, the Herbig brothers are providing four Microsoft Surface tablets to students who were displaced to Jefferson Elementary in Waikiki from Maui due to the wildfires.

Up next for the Herbig brothers is a Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 18. As for the Lahainaluna football team, they are scheduled to make their long-awaited return to the gridiron against Baldwin on Sept. 30.