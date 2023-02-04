Behind a game-high 29 points from Kamaka Hepa, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team rebounded with a 69-56 win at Cal Poly on Saturday.

Hawaii improves to 17-7 overall and 8-4 in Big West conference play, while Cal Poly drops to 7-17 overall and 1-11 in conference games.

After a disappointing loss to UC Davis on Thursday night, the Rainbow Warriors salvaged the road trip thanks to Hepa’s 14 first-half points. In total, he was an efficient 7-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-6 from the 3-point line and 11-for-12 from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds. His 29 points on Saturday was one shy of his career-high of 30 against Saint Francis (PA) on Dec. 11.

Samuta Avea added 18 points for UH. For Cal Poly, Alimamy Koroma had a team-high 17 points.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against UC San Diego on Thursday at 7 p.m.