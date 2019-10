For the third time this season, Rainbow Wahine volleyball outside hitter Hanna Helvig has been named the Big West Women’s Volleyball Freshman of the Week.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter led Hawaii to victories over UC Riverside and UC Davis this past weekend, hitting 26 total kills over two matches.

Hellvig has posted double-figure kills in 15 matches this season.She’ll look to keep her hot-start to her collegiate career going this weekend on the road against Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine.