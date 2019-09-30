Hellvig earns 2nd Big West Freshman of the Week Award

University of Hawai’i freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig earned her second Big West Freshman of the Week award on Monday after leading the 11th-ranked Rainbow Wahine to a pair of wins to open their conference season.

At Long Beach State, Hellvig tied her career-high posting 17 kills. She added three blocks, two digs and an ace in the four-set victory in UH’s BWC opener.

WVB: Hellvig Earns Second Big West Freshman of the Week Award https://t.co/CxZn35GqDV — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) September 30, 2019

The following night at CSUN, Hellvig paired a career-high 20 digs with 14 kills for her fifth double-double of her young career. She also posted a team-high four blocks and two service aces. The 20 digs marked just the second time this season that a UH player has collected 20 in a match.

The Swedish native has led the team in kills in five out of the Rainbow Wahine’s last six matches. Overall, Hellvig leads UH with 158 total kills and is second on the team with 48 total blocks. She also has 112 digs and 10 service aces.

Hawai’i hosts a pair of Big West matches this weekend against CSUN on Friday, Oct. 4 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 5. Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. Saturday’s match will be preceded by the Rainbow Wahine’s annual Alumnae Game at 4:30 p.m.