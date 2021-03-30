Hekili Keliiliki’s selflessness drawing rave reviews from UH football coach Todd Graham

Hekili Keliiliki has spent his life doing more for others than he’s done for himself.

Before joining the University of Hawaii football team out of Bentonville High School in Arkansas, he served a two-year Mandarin-speaking mission in Brisbane, Australia. After signing with the UH football program as a running back under former head coach Nick Rolovich, Keliiliki took on multiple roles for Todd Graham where the team was shorthanded, dabbling between running back, full back and tight end, as well as playing on special teams.

Heading into Graham’s second season at the helm in Manoa, the veteran head coach is leaning on Keliiliki to embody the servant mentality he wants his players to possess.

“He epitomizes to me what our program is all about,’ Graham said of Keliiliki in a media Zoom conference on Tuesday. “You look at that young man and I guarantee you that guy, 10 years from now will be extremely successful. Five years from now, 20 years from now. You talk about character, smart, discipline, tough, he lives that life in the service of his people. He’s all about it and I really think he’s trained himself where he’s gonna be a guy to surprise people. I think he’s a guy who’s gonna get the ball around the goal line, I think short yardage, I think those physical downs that we need. He’s a great blocker as well. He’ll do whatever we ask him to do and he’s a big part of our team. I think he’s a guy that’s emerged in the last 10 and a half weeks as a leader.”

In 2020, Keliiliki balanced school, football and a pandemic with being a father for the first time. Despite all that’s on his plate, he’s enjoyed every part of it.

“My wife was pregnant pretty much all through COVID. She got pregnant in March, she was pregnant all the way until December and we had a girl right before Christmas,” said Keliiliki, who is an aspiring doctor. “That was great being able to just forget about myself and be able to serve my wife through that whole time through her ups and downs through the pregnancy and being able to take that and translate it onto the field being able to help out and do what I can. It’s been great. I’ve loved having a baby girl and being able to spend a lot of time with my wife.”