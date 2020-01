When Nick Rolovich’s departed the University of Hawaii to become the next head football coach at Washington State on Monday night, UH athletics director Dave Matlin put out a statement on social media acknowledging the move.

Statement from Athletics Director David Matlin. pic.twitter.com/xfwJXp2XWt — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) January 14, 2020

The job was posted on the University’s website shortly after. It lists a requirement of qualifications and expectations. It also states “For best consideration, review of applications will begin on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.”

