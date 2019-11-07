Head coach Eran Ganot to take ‘temporary medical leave of absence’ from Warrior basketball team

University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot will take a temporary medical leave of absence effective immediately, per the school’s athletics department.

“Although it pains me to leave the team, there are certain health issues that I need to address,” Ganot said in a press release. “I have a plan and I will return. I appreciate my coaches, players and the administration and I look forward to returning to the court as soon as possible.”

Chris Gerlufsen will serve as acting head coach in Ganot’s absence.

Athletics Director David Matlin added: “Our main concern is with Eran’s health. We’re here to support him and we look forward to his return. Nobody loves this program more than Eran. Eran has created a strong culture with his staff and we both have full confidence in the ability of Chris, John (Montgomery), Jabari (Trotter) and Jesse (Nakanishi) to lead the team.”

UH opens the season this Friday against Florida A&M in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

