‘He was the reason why I even wanted to become a Warrior’, Hawai’i Football will honor legendary quarterback on Colt Brennan Tribute Night this Saturday

HONOLULU – AUGUST 16: Quarterback Colt Brennan or the University of Hawaii Warriors poses for a photo on Waikiki Beach on August 16, 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Lucy Pemoni/Getty Images)

It will be an eventful Saturday when the University of Hawaii football team faces off with New Mexico State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Saturday’s game will be played in front of a limited number of spectators. UH’s first three home games this season and all five home games last season were played without fans due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. All tickets for Saturday’s game are accounted for and eligible season ticket holders have already been contacted by the Ticket Office.

Beyond welcoming fans to the Ching Complex for the first time, UH will celebrate Colt Brennan Tribute Night.

The Rainbow Warriors will pay tribute to the late Colt Brennan throughout Saturday’s game. The legendary quarterback passed away in May at the age of 37. The native of Irvine, Calif., set multiple school and NCAA records during a decorated career that also saw him become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Among the players that will hit the field on Saturday, will be Honolulu’s Jonah Panoke. As a freshman out of Saint Louis in the 2019 season, Panoke was given Brennan’s number 15 by then head coach Nick Rolovich.

Colt Brennan & Jonah Panoke

“When Rolo told me I had 15, I was excited. I looked up to Colt Brennan. To have his number, I was excited to wear it,” Panoke said. “Colt was my inspiration growing up. He was the reason why I even wanted to become a Warrior. For this game to be for him, it’s going to mean a lot. I still got a picture of when I was young, I had a picture with him. I look at it every day and I just know that he’s the reason why I play this game.”

Brennan, helped lead UH to an unforgettable 12-0 regular-season in 2007. Brennan was inducted into the school’s Circle of Honor this year.

“It was very special to me. Just growing up a local boy here. Being a part of a legacy that he left on the islands. It really means a lot to us and to me. So, just being able to be a part of those festivities on the weekend, it will really bring a smile to my face,” said junior linebacker Darius Muasau of Mililani.

The Uh/NMSU match-up is the back end of a rare, in-season home-and-home series with New Mexico State. The Rainbow Warriors defeated the Aggies, 41-21, in the first meeting on Sept. 25 in Las Cruces.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm on Saturday and will be televised via Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.