The 2023 MLB regular season came to an end on Sunday. Two players with Hawaii ties are on teams that made the MLB postseason in Kolten Wong of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Kamehameha-Hawaii and the University of Hawaii) and Kirby Yates of the Atlanta Braves (Kauai).

Wong began the year with the Seattle Mariners but was designated for assignment on Aug. 1. He latched on with the Dodgers on Aug. 18, hitting .300 (9-for-30) with two home runs during his time in LA.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Yates, meanwhile, enjoyed his first full season since 2019 with the Braves, posting a 3.28 ERA in 61 appearances out of the bullpen. At 104-58, the Braves have home field advantage throughout the World Series.

Below are the other three players with Hawaii ties who appeared in MLB regular season games in 2023:

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, New York Yankees, utility (Mid-Pacific): Kiner-Falefa, the 2023 recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award for the Yankees, hit .242 with six home runs, playing a multitude of positions across the diamond. He will enter free agency for the first time in his career in the offseason.

Josh Rojas, Seattle Mariners, utility (University of Hawaii): Rojas emerged as Seattle’s everyday second baseman after being traded to the Mariners on Aug. 1, hitting .245 with four home. The Mariners fell short of the postseason at 88-74.

Rico Garcia, Washington Nationals, pitcher (Saint Louis and Hawaii Pacific): Garcia made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Oakland Athletics before electing free agency in July. He was then picked up by the Nationals, where he made three appearances.

Additionally, Waiakea alumnus Kai Correa was named interim manager for the San Francisco Giants on Friday, where he went 1-2 against the Dodgers.