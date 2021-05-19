Hawaii’s Yancy Medeiros returns from 15 month hiatus to face Damir Hadzovic at UFC Vegas 27

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros will make his long-awaited to the return to the octagon on Saturday when he takes on Damir Hadzovic at UFC Vegas 27.

Medeiros has not fought since a unanimous decision loss to Lando Vannatta on Feb. 15, 2020, marking a 15-month gap between fights.

“You know what the biggest thing I realized in this last year with all this chaos and adjustment went down? Nobody actually had time to do anything that they wanted to do. They only had time to do things they needed to do. When I figured out all the stuff I needed to do in that chaotic time, what else in life is there if it’s not to serve someone else or help other people or connect with them, like what else is there in life? That’s all I could find in this last year and it made me better and better,” Medeiros told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I never had the money or the finances but you know what? I was able to help myself, I was able to help everyone around me, being productive. Being Hawaiian. The mana just grew and I really figured that out this last year with the layoff. Life is about service. Giving to people and giving back. I’m happy that I can give back like this for Hawaii, for my fans, just for everyone. I’m ready to serve. It’s just that excitement, I got that light under me. I was always ready but not I’m excited. I’m excited to swing bro. This Hawaiian boy is going to swing on Saturday. The wait is over.”

Medeiros is 15-7 in his professional MMA career and looks to snap a three-fight losing streak in the UFC, while Hadzovic 13-6 and has lost two straight.

The lightweight bout between Medeiros and Hadzovic is currently slated to be the second fight of the preliminary card, which begins at 10 a.m. HST on ESPN+. The main card, which features the bantamweight bout between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt as its main event, begins at 1 p.m. HST.