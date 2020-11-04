Hawaii’s Wong, Kiner-Falefa win Gold Gloves

Mid-Pacific alum Isiah Kiner-Falefa and former University of Hawaii star Kolten Wong were both named Gold Gloves winners on Tuesday.

Kiner-Falefa of the Texas Rangers takes home the award at third base in the American League. It is his first career Gold Glove.

Wong of the St. Louis Cardinals wins the award at second base in the National League for the second year in a row. Although Wong represented the Cardinals for the award, he has already announced that he will not return to the team after the franchise declined his $12.5 million option for 2021. He is now a free agent.