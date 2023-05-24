Maui’s Wehiwa Aloy was selected as the Western Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year.

The Sacramento State shortstop also earned a spot on the All-Conference second team as the league office announced the 2023 postseason honor roll as voted on by the head coaches on Monday afternoon.

Aloy, a Baldwin High School graduate becomes the first Hornet to earn the league’s top freshman award since 2017 and becomes the fifth Sacramento State winner overall, joining current Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (2012), Chris Lewis (2013), and Oakland Athletics pitcher Sam Long (2014).

The middle infielder who had 30 multi-hit games ended the regular season with 88 hits which ranks 12th in the NCAA, 14th in runs scored with 69, and 20th in total bases with 155. Aloy finished the year batting a team-high .376 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI, setting the school record for most home runs by a freshman in the program’s Division I era.

Sacramento State went 30-26 on the season, 14-16 in the WAC.