The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team collected four honors on Monday as part of the Big West All-Conference Teams.

Sophomore guard Lily Wahinekapu, the Big West Freshman of the Year last season, was named to the All-Conference First Team in her first season with the Rainbow Wahine. Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine in points per game (11.9), assists (82), and steals (48).

Freshman Imani Perez, who played in 29 games this season was named to the All-Conference Freshman Team. She averaged four points and three rebounds per game.

Senior center Kallin Spiller and sophomore guar Daejah Phillips were tabbed as honorable mention selections. Spiller, averaged eight points and seven rebounds per game while Phillips posted 10 points and three boards per outing.

The Rainbow Wahine will hit the court in the Big West Conference Tournament in Henderson, Nevada on Wednesday at 6:30pm HST as the No. 3 seed facing CSU Fullerton.

