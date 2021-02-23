Hawaii’s Vince Cachero returns to UFC this weekend, looking to prove that he is ‘the most violent alive at 135’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 01: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Vince Cachero punches Jamall Emmers in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kaneohe’s Vince Cachero is gunning for his first victory as a UFC fighter as he prepares to take on Ronnie Lawrence in a men’s bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 186 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

As opposed to his UFC debut in August, Cachero has more time to prepare for his next bout against the 6-1 Lawrence. He’s hoping a more complete camp will work in his favor.

The former ‘Iolani soccer player is 7-3 as a professional MMA fighter and hopes to stick around in the sport’s biggest platform.

The bout between Cachero and Lawrence will be the second fight of the preliminary card, which begins at noon on Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN+. The fight card is headlined by the main event, a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

