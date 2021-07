Mililani’s Victoria Lee, the younger sister of ONE champions Angela and Christian Lee, is set for her second fight in the promotion on Friday morning at 2 a.m. HST.

The 17-year-old Lee (1-0) will take on Luping Wang (3-2) in a strawweight bout at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With the experience of a pro victory and having sister @angelaleemma back on the mats to offer expertise, #Hawaii’s teen sensation Victoria Lee returns to @ONEChampionship this Friday vs. Luping Wang • 2am HST 👉🏽 https://t.co/cYB226jr86 // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/3sflxXbBQK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 29, 2021

The fight will be shown live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, which can be opened here.

Lee’s first pro fight was a submission victory over Sunisa Srisen on Feb. 26.