Hawaii’s undefeated lightweight Keoni Diggs signs to fight Mandel Nallo at Bellator 255 in April

Coming off of the most high profile victory of his career, Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs will make his Bellator MMA return on April 2.

Diggs, will take part in the highly anticipated Bellator 255 card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut facing fellow lightweight contender Mandel Nallo.

Bellator officials confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that contracts have been signed.

Wahiawa’s Diggs will enter the fight 9-0 in his career having gone 2-0 since signing with Bellator in 2019 including most recently a third round technical submission victory over Derek Campos at Bellator 246 in September.

Nallo, a Canadian lightweight is 7-1-1 with his most recent bout being a no-contest in October after he struck Saad Awad with an accidental knee to the groin which Award was unable to recover from.

Mandel Nallo // Bellator MMA

Diggs/Nallo will be featured on the preliminary card of Patricio Pitbull VS. Emmanuel Sanchez 2 which will be televised on Showtime. The prelims will be available live via the Bellator App & Bellator MMA YouTube Channel and Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.