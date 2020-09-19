Hawaii’s Tyson Nam victorious at UFC Fight Night 178 with TKO over Jerome Rivera

Hawaii’s Tyson Nam was victorious at UFC Fight Night 178 with a second-round TKO over Jerome Rivera in a bantamweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It is the second consecutive victory for Nam, who improves to 20-11-1 in his MMA career with a TKO just 34 seconds into the second round. Rivera drops to 10-3.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

It was the very first fight of the night in a card that culminates with the main event of a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley on ESPN+.