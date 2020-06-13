Hawaii’s Tyson Nam scores first-round victory at UFC Fight Night

Hawaii’s Tyson Nam earned his first career UFC victory with a first-round TKO over Zarrukh Adashev during the UFC Fight Night preliminary card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Nam, who took the flyweight fight on less than a week’s notice, scored the TKO just 32 seconds into the fight. He improves his career record to 19-11-1 and 1-2 in the UFC. Adashev drops to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the UFC. It was his first career UFC fight.

The bout between Nam and Adashev was part of a preliminary card that ends with the main event of a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo.

