ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 19: opponents Matt Schnell (L) and Tyson Nam face off during the UFC weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 19, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Tyson Nam had his two-fight winning streak snapped by Matt Schnell in a tightly contested bout at UFC on Fight Island 8 on Wednesday.

The flyweight fight went the full three rounds, and the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Schnell, who improves to 14-6. Nam drops to 20-12-1.

The fight between Schnell and Nam was part of the main card, which ends with a welterweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.