Hawaii’s Tyson Nam looks to extend winning streak at UFC on Fight Island 8

When Punahele Soriano and Max Holloway each picked up victories at UFC on ABC 1 last Saturday, it broke a five fight losing streak for fighters from Hawaii in Abu Dhabi, a streak that dates back to BJ Penn and Kendall Grove both losing on April 10, 2010.

Tyson Nam is the next fighter from the islands to carry the mantle. On Wednesday, he’ll take on Matt Schnell in the main card of UFC on Fight Island 8.

“This fight means a lot to me. We got rankings at stake out here in Abu Dhabi where Max Holloway and Puna (Soriano) just put on a masterful display so I need to follow up with something as spectacular as what those boys started over here,” Nam told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We got very talented fighters that come out of the little islands of Hawaii and we’re here to show the world just that and yeah, they started something and the ripple effect, we’ll have to keep that going.”

The flyweight bout between Nam (20-11-1) and Schnell (14-5) will be the second fight on the main card, which begins at 7 a.m. HST and will be televised on ESPN. The card ends with the main event between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

Nam is coming off a two-fight win streak in the UFC, with both fights ending in spectacular fashion. On June 13, 2020, he knocked out Zarrukh Adashev. He then followed that up with a second-round TKO over Jerome Rivera on Sept. 19. Come Wednesday, he hopes to keep the fireworks going.

“I’m so excited. This is the first time that I’ve been on top of a main card of a UFC (event). It doesn’t matter if it’s Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, I’ll fight somebody on a Thursday or a Friday, I can’t wait for Wednesday morning Hawaii time, ” Nam said. “Matt is good. He’s good on the feet, he’s slick on top of the ground game, he’s a finisher. Myself, I’m a finisher. All I see is the bell starts and it’s just gonna be a fireworks show like how Ewa Beach did it up on top of New Year’s Eve.”