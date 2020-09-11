Hawaii’s Tyson Nam has fight cancelled for upcoming UFC Vegas 10 event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 13: In this handout image provided by UFC, Tyson Nam reacts after his knockout victory over Zarrukh Adashev of Uzbekistan in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Due to weight management issues with Matt Schnell, his bout against Hawaii’s Tyson Nam has been canceled from this weekend’s event.

Shouldn’t I be ranked #9 now?? — Tyson Nam (@TysonNam) September 11, 2020

#Hawaii’s Tyson Nam had his bout for Saturday’s #UFCVegas10 canceled after opponent Matt Schnell who is ranked 10th in flyweight division was forced to pull out due to weight cutting issues #UFCHawaii https://t.co/q8TGDl9In0 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 11, 2020

Due to a positive Covid-19 test, Frank Camacho has been removed from this weekend’s card. Stepping in to face Brok Weaver will be Jalin Turner in a 165-lbs catchweight bout. Turner, rescheduled from last weekend’s event, owns a perfect finish rate with 8 KOs and one submission.

In addition, Matt Frevola has withdrawn due to injury and will be replaced by newcomer Kevin Croom in a lightweight bout against Roosevelt Roberts. Croom, riding a three-fight win streak, has a finish in 16 of his 21 victories, including 12 in the first round.

"Ever since I started, there's only one thing I want to do: I want to knock people out."@TysonNam dives deep on his love for knocking people out and explains why it is such a good feeling. #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/sxbWOP7DPX — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 11, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs. Hill, headlined by strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson (#8) and Angela Hill (#13), takes place Saturday, Sept. 12 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas live on ESPN+. The 12-bout card begins at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.