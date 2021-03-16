Hawaii’s Tyson Alualu agrees to terms on return to Jacksonville Jaguars

11 years after being drafted in the first round by Jacksonville, Hawaii’s Tyson Alualu is heading back to where it all began.

Alualu’s agent Kenny Zuckerman posted on social media Tuesday that the defensive tackle agreed to terms on a two year contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the deal is worth $6 million.

The Saint Louis graduate spent the last four seasons with the Steelers, starting in 22 of his 62 appearances with Pittsburgh. The 33 year old recorded two sacks in 2020 and was a key member of a defensive line that guided the Steelers to an 11-0 start.

Through 11 seasons, Alualu, who is currently the most veteran Hawaii born active player in the NFL has 24.5 sacks with 46 tackles for loss in 172 games.

In his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars, he recorded 17.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 51 quarterback hits in 110 games as the club’s 10th overall pick in 2010.

His 172 career games played ranks fifth all-time for Hawaii born players, following Kurt Gouveia (183), Olin Kreutz (195), Kimo von Oelhoffen (198), and Dominic Raiola (219).