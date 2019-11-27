Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder will make Bellator debut at the Neal Blaisdell Center in December

Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder (4-0) will be making his Bellator debut in his home state on the preliminary card of Bellator’s Salute the Troops event next month.

The Kaneohe native will face South Carolina’s Joseph Creer (6-1-1) on December 20, at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

“I’m so stoked to be able to introduce myself to the world on Hawaiian soil in front of my friends and family,” Gwerder told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday.

Gwerder, a former football standout at Damien Memorial School, made his debut in October of 2018 under the SoCa Fights banner with a first-round knockout of Tyler Smith.

Following that fight it was three straight bouts in the LFA between February and September, with his most recent win coming via body kick against Mike Jones. The fight was called 2:22 into the opening round marking as the longest fight of his career.

The 25 year old middleweight signed a multi-fight deal in September with the mixed martial arts organization.

Creer, will enter the cage looking to bounce back from his first career loss, having been defeated by Austin Vanderford via Doctor Stoppage (Cut) in the second round at Bellator 225.

The night following Bellator 235, the organization will return to the Blaisdell Center for Bellator 236 as Honolulu’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will defend her flyweight title against Kate Jackson. For more information on that event, click here.

Bellator 235 Fight Card

Bellator 235 Main Card (5 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7)

125 lbs.: Alejandra Lara (8-3) vs. Veta Arteaga (5-3)

135 lbs.: Toby Misech (10-6) vs. Erik Perez (19-6)

145 lbs.: Tywan Claxton (5-1) vs. Braydon Akeo (3-0)

Bellator 235 “Prelims” Undercard (3:45 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Cass Bell (4-0) vs. Pierre Daguzan (5-3, 1 NC)

170 lbs.: Hunter Ewald (0-0) vs. Jonathan Pico (1-1)

125 lbs.: Tiani Valle (3-2) vs. Jamie Thorton (6-5)

185 lbs.: Ty Gwerder (4-0) vs. Joseph Creer (6-1-1)