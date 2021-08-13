Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder falls to Khadzhimurat Bestaev at Bellator 264

Ty Gwerder

Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder fell to Khadzhimurat Bestaev at Bellator 264 on Friday via unanimous decision.

All three judges scored the middleweight fight 29-28 in favor of Bestaev.

Gwerder falls to 5-3 in his professional MMA career, while Bestaev improves to 11-4.

The fight between Gwerder and Bestaev took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Bellator 264 concludes with a middleweight title fight between current champion Gegard Mousasi and John Salter.

