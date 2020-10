Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder fell to Dalton Rosta in a middleweight bout via unanimous decision at Bellator 250 on Thursday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Rosta, who improves to 4-0. Gwerder drops to 5-2.

Gwerder ended up being the only fighter from Hawaii on the card. Zach Zane and Toby Misech both had their respective fights canceled.