Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder and Keoni Diggs each victorious at Bellator 246

Hawaii’s Ty Gwerder and Keoni Diggs were each victorious at Bellator 246, which was held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Gwerder improved to 5-1 in his professional MMA career with a third-round TKO over Tuco Tukkos during a middleweight bout on the undercard.

Diggs improved to 9-0 with a submission victory over Derek Campos in the first fight of the main card. Diggs closed out the lightweight bout with a rear-naked choke with one second remaining in the third and final round. It was the first main card appearance for Diggs during his Bellator career.

The main card of Bellator 246 closes with the men’s bantamweight championship fight between Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix.