Hawaii’s Turner, Davis & Muasau selected to Mountain West preseason All-Conference Team

Three members from the University of Hawaii Football team were selected to the 2021 Mountain West Conference preseason all-conference team as Calvin Turner Jr., Darius Muasau, and Cortez Davis were honored on day two of the MWC’s Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turner, a senior all-purpose performer was tabbed as the preseason pick for punt returner. The Georgia native is the returning career leader in FBS in all-purpose yardage. He led the Mountain West and ranked 26thnationally with 11 total touchdowns and led the team receiving touchdowns (6), receiving yards (546), kickoff return yards (324), and all-purpose yards (1,201). The Savannah, Ga., native was the New Mexico Bowl Most Outstanding Offensive Player after accounting for 252 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns – including a 75-yard touchdown catch and 92-yard kickoff return.

Muasau, entering his second sophomore season was selected as a first-team linebacker and was a first-team all-conference pick in 2020. The Mililani graduate the FBS in solo tackles (68) and ranked fifth nationally in tackles per game (11.8). The ‘Ewa Beach, O’ahu native finished with 104 overall tackles, becoming one of just two UH players in the last nine seasons to hit the century mark in season tackles and did so in an abbreviated season. He also led the team in tackles-for-loss (9.5) sacks (4.5), and quarterback hurries (7).

Davis, a first-team cornerback was named to the second team last season and is considered one of the league’s top cornerbacks. The Decatur, Ga., native has started 21 games in two seasons. Bethley was the team’s second-leading tackler in 2020 and was the leader in pass breakups and tackles-for-loss. The Chino, Calif., native has appeared in all 38 games since his freshman season with 21 starts.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was selected as the preseason pick for Offensive Player of the Year, while San Jose State defensive end Cade Hall was Defensive Player of the Year with Utah State’s Savon Scarver as Special Teams Player of the Year.

2021 MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM



Offense

QB Carson Strong*, Jr., Nevada

WR Romeo Doubs*, Sr., Nevada

WR Khalil Shakir*, Sr., Boise State

RB Xazavian Valladay*, Jr., Wyoming

RB Ronnie Rivers*, Sr., Fresno State

OL Keegan Cryder*, Jr., Wyoming

OL John Ojukwu**, Sr., Boise State

OL Jack Snyder*, Sr., San José State

OL Zachary Thomas**, Sr., San Diego State

OL Jake Stetz**, Sr., Boise State

TE Cole Turner*, Sr., Nevada



Defense

DL Cade Hall*, Sr., San José State

DL Cameron Thomas*, Jr., San Diego State

DL Scott Patchan*, Sr., Colorado State

DL Viliami Fehoko*, Jr., San José State

LB Chad Muma*, Jr., Wyoming

LB Caden McDonald*, Sr., San Diego State

LB Darius Muasau*, So., Hawai‘i

DB Kekaula Kaniho**, Sr., Boise State

DB Jerrick Reed II*, Sr., New Mexico

DB Cortez Davis**, Sr., Hawai‘i

DB Tre Jenkins**, Jr., San José State



Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse*, Sr., Colorado State

PK Brandon Talton*, Jr., Nevada

PR Calvin Turner, Sr., Hawai‘i

KR Savon Scarver, Sr., Utah State



Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year: Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San José State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State



* – member of the 2020 All-Mountain West first team

** – member of the 2020 All-Mountain West second team