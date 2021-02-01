Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa ‘not too sure’ about Dolphins future as name swirls amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Called in from the sidelines in week seven, Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa began his NFL journey this past regular season going 6-3 as the starter for the Miami Dolphins.

Over the last two weeks though, the projected franchise for the ‘Fins has had his name swirling amid trade rumors.

The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saint Louis graduate posted 14-touchdowns with five interceptions, completing 64-percent of his passes where with no preseason games, Tua took his first snaps since suffering a dislocated hip 11 months prior under the fire of an AFC playoff race which ended one game short.

Since then Tua’s name has surprisingly been linked as a featured piece in a potential trade as disgruntled star quarterback Deshaun Watson attempts to get out of Houston with reports saying that the Texans pro bowl QB has interest in Miami.

Tagovailoa was asked on Monday about those rumors and his future with the Dolphins on the Dan Patrick Show.

“Honestly, I’m not too sure,” said Tagovailoa. “I can’t control things that I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard. I don’t have any control over those trade deals and what not. For me, my job is to help our team win games and help our offense contribute to the success of the team.”

The interview with Patrick which was done from Tagovaioa’s home in Miami also had the former Alabama Heisman Trophy runner-up and All-American weigh in on the Super Bowl, Tom Brady, and his offseason quest in strength and conditoning along with having higher expectations for himself than the media does.

“As far as expectations, I have really high expectations for myself and I didn’t meet those expectations this past year,” said Tagovailoa.

