Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa has been selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Ewa Beach native and Dolphins quarterback completed 36-of-50 passes for 469 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in the Dolphins come from behind 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Saint Louis graduate tied a franchise record for touchdown passes in a single game, joining Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino. Four of his passing scores came in the fourth quarter alone as Tua completed 13-of-17 passes for 196 yards as Miami overcame a 21-point deficit improving to 2-0 on the season.

Tagovailoa, who is now 15-and-8 as a start in the NFL, having won 9 of his last 10 games dating back to last season. The award winning performance also added to the impressive start from a statistical standpoint as the third year pro out of Alabama leads the NFL in passing yards with 729 to go with his seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a completion percentage of 71.1.

Tagovailoa, is now the sixth Hawaii High School graduate to win NFL player of the week honors joining 4x honoree Marcus Mariota (Saint Louis), DeForest Buckner (Punahou), Kaimi Fairbairn (Punahou), Kealoha Pilares (Damien), and Rich Miano (Kaiser).

Up next for Tua and his Dolphins will be the Buffalo Bills (2-0) on Sunday. That game will take place in Miami at 7:00am HST.

NFL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONOREES

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES

Tua Tagovailoa – Saint Louis – Dolphins QB – 2022 – Week 2

DeForest Buckner – Punahou – Colts DL – 2020 – Week 11

Marcus Mariota – Saint Louis – Titans QB – 2018 – Week 4

2016 – Week 10

2015 – Week 1, Week 9

Kaimi Fairbairn – Punahou – Texans PK – 2018 – Week 15

Kealoha Pilares – Damien – Panthers KR – 2010 – Week 11

Rich Miano – Kaiser – Jets DB – 1987 – Week 12