Hawaii’s top prep football seniors sign letters of intent in unprecedented year

Even in a year where no high school football games were played in Hawaii in the fall, Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent signing day showed that there’s still plenty of talent in demand on the islands.

Nine players from Oahu signed with Division I FBS schools on Wednesday, making their commitments to play high-level college football official.

Mililani’s Sonny Seumatu was the only local player to sign with Hawaii during the early signing period.

Kamehameha’s Kuao Peihopa will join the flowing Hawaii pipeline at the University of Washington, which includes former Saint Louis standout Faatui Tuitele, Pearl City’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Kahuku’s Miki Ah You, Damien’s Julius Buelow and more. Peihopa, a four-star prospect, will compete at defensive tackle for the Huskies and enroll early next spring.

Mililani’s Fatu Iosefa will join his brother, Muelu, at California. Fatu Iosefa will compete at safety for the Golden Bears.

Another prep standout that signed with a Pac-12 team was Saint Louis standout Mason Tufaga, signed with Utah. Tufaga’s father, Wes, was a linebacker for Utah in the late 1990s.

Kailua quarterback Cameron Friel signed with UNLV and hopes to buck their trend of losing. The Revels went 0-6 in 2020 and have not had a winning season since 2013. Joining Friel at UNLV is star defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen, who chose the Rebels over a dozen other scholarship offers.

The majority of the state’s top prospects signed with West Coast schools, with the exception of a pair of offensive lineman in Saint Louis’ Kalan Ellis and Kamehameha’s Austyn Kauhi. Both signed to play for former Hawaii running back Dino Babers at Syracuse.

Lastly, Punahou’s Kahanu Kia signed with Notre Dame, hoping to become the next big thing from Hawaii in South Bend.