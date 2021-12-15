Hawaii’s top high school football players partake in early signing period

Early signing day is upon us.

A variety of Hawaii’s top high school football players signed national Letters of Intent with their future college destinations on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Stay with KHON2 for updates of the day’s signings:

Roosevelt standout edge rusher/linebacker Kaeo Akana signed with Utah after committing to Boise State earlier in the summer. After over a dozen offers, which included 11 from Power Five schools, Akana made his commitment to the Utes official with a home ceremony on Wednesday.

Saint Louis lineman Jonah Savaiinaea signed with Arizona after committing to the Wildcats in June, choosing UA over six other FBS offers.

‘Behind everything I do is my parents. All their hard work’ – Inspired by the encouragement of his family, @StLouisHawaii’s Jonah Savaaiinaea ‘ready to work’ with the Wildcats after signing w/ @ArizonaFBall • For more #SigningDay22 coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/mR4UHIiwsE #BearDown pic.twitter.com/xezwwhlv2P — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 15, 2021

Punahou edge rusher Tevarua Tafiti, considered by some to be the top college prospect in the state, made his commitment to Stanford official on Wednesday morning.