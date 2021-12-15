Hawaii’s top high school football players partake in early signing period

Kaeo Akana signed with Pac-12 champion Utah

Early signing day is upon us.

A variety of Hawaii’s top high school football players signed national Letters of Intent with their future college destinations on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Roosevelt standout edge rusher/linebacker Kaeo Akana signed with Utah after committing to Boise State earlier in the summer. After over a dozen offers, which included 11 from Power Five schools, Akana made his commitment to the Utes official with a home ceremony on Wednesday.

Saint Louis lineman Jonah Savaiinaea signed with Arizona after committing to the Wildcats in June, choosing UA over six other FBS offers.

Punahou edge rusher Tevarua Tafiti, considered by some to be the top college prospect in the state, made his commitment to Stanford official on Wednesday morning.

